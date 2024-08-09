Lake Macquarie illegal dumping

Lake Macquarie council and officials have been left shaking their heads after more than 2,000 tonnes of waste has been illegally dumped in the last financial year.

There have been around 1,000 reported incidents across the city, which is roughly 3,000 wheelie bins worth of rubbish.

With illegal waste costing both ratepayers and the environment, council is reminding locals that individuals caught dumping waste illegally in public parks and roadsides can face an on the spot fine of $15,000 or up to $30,000 for corporations.

Asbestos, construction rubbish and tyres were among the most common dumped items.

Council’s Manager Environmental Regulation and Compliance, Derek Poulton says, illegal dumping is a disgraceful act that was not tolerated in Lake Macquarie City.

“Illegal dumping costs our community more than just dollars, it creates serious environmental and health risks, especially hazardous waste like asbestos,” Mr Poulton says.

“Disposing of asbestos and other waste items responsibly, no matter how small the amount, is the right thing to do.

“Illegal dumpers are warned that this is not something we take lightly, and you will be fined.”

There are many ways the community can dispose of waste responsibly.

Council provides a range of avenues to properly recycle or dispose of waste including the bookable bulky waste service, Chemical CleanOut days, Community Recycling Stations at Council facilities and the Community Recycling Centre at the Awaba Waste Management Facility.