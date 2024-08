Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from the Maitland area.

17-year-old Storm Cooper-Ryan was last seen in Heddon Greta about 4pm on Tuesday.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.

Storm is described as having a fair complexion, and about 155cm tall with slim build and blonde hair.

She is known to frequent Metford, Maitland and Sydney.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers