Car fire in Birmingham Gardens sparks police probe

A suspicious car fire in Birmingham Gardens yesterday has sparked a police probe.

Just after 10.30 last night, Fire and Rescue crews were called to Sandgate Road following reports of a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, a Toyota Sedan was completely engulfed in flames.

While crews extinguished the inferno, the car was completely destroyed with police now investigating the incident as arson.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Newcastle City Police.

Image credit: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 484 Wallsend Facebook.