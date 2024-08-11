Hunter Valley sports groups bolstered by refurbished Broke Recreation Ground

Hunter Valley athletes have been bolstered by a new and improved sports and leisure area in Broke.

Broke Recreation Ground has received a face-lift with those looking to shoot hoops or have a hit of tennis benefiting from updated court surfaces, an extra tennis court, practice wall and new multi-purpose netball and basketball courts, lighting and amenities.

Singleton council splashed $750,000 on project with cash funnelled from the Stronger Country Communities Fund and a Severe Weather and Flood Grant.

It’s a huge win for the Broke community after the courts were significantly impacted by wet weather and floods.

