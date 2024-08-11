Officers investigating after car crashes into front yard of a Wallsend home

Fire and Rescue Wallsend had a busy start to the weekend after a car launched into the front yard of a home on Friday afternoon.

At around 3:30pm emergency services were called to the intersection of Close Street and Murnin Street following reports of a car crash.

After a vehicle allegedly failed to give way at the intersection, a Black Nissan Station Wagon was launched into the front yard of a nearby home.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated a 29-year-old woman for minor injuries.

Although both cars sustained significant damage, thankfully no one was seriously injured and there was no structural damage to the house.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District have commenced investigations into the circumstances of the crash.

Image credit: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 484 Wallsend Facebook.