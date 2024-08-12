Living Smart Festival 2024

Pete Davis talks with Zoe Johnson from the Lake Macquarie City Council about the Living Smart Festival, one of Australia’s largest community sustainability events, with a mission to encourage people to learn about and embrace everyday sustainability practices.

The 2024 event will see a one-day festival held on Saturday 21 September 2024.

A free day of workshops, demonstrations, market stalls and presentations by some of Australia’s most prominent and innovative personalities in the field of sustainability, headlined by Steph De Sousa from MasterChef, Gina Chick from Alone Australia and Paul West from River Cottage Australia. A multicultural zone invites workshops, music and food celebrating cultural diversity in our city across multiple stages, with underlying themes of sustainability and conservation. Let’s think global, act local.

Listen to the discussion below: