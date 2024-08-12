Newcastle Fringe calling for Hunter artists

Australia’s biggest little fringe is celebrating it’s 10 year anniversary next year and is calling on local artists to take part in the milestone event.

Helping to cement the city’s reputation as an arts and culture hub — Newcastle Fringe is returning next year and is on the hunt for artists with applications open from today.

The open access event committed to giving emerging artists a professional platform and is inviting creatives from the Hunter to register. The festival boasts live music, comedy, cabaret, burlesque, theatre, dance and kids shows, with this years event back in March attracting more than 9,000 people and just under 500 individual artists earning a record $125,000.

It’ll be first in best dress as applications close once the 200 show cap has been reached, but are otherwise open until September 30th.

Image: Supplied.