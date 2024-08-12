Police investigated alleged assault in Merewether at the weekend

Police are investigating an alleged assault in Merewether at the weekend.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, emergency services were called to Hickson Street in Merewether to reports a group of people were allegedly assaulted by several men, who fled the scene before police arrived.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated four men before they were transported to the John Hunter Hospital with a range of injuries.

As police inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.