Charges, further investigations into alleged Merewether assaults

Charges have been laid following an alleged assault in Merewether at the weekend.

At around a quarter-past-12 Sunday morning — emergency services were called to Hickson Streets following reports of an assault.

Officers attended the scene and were told a group of people were allegedly assaulted by several men — who fled the scene before police arrived.

Ambulance officers treated four 22-year-old men for a range of injuries before they were taken to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment, including broken jaws and teeth.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man at a home in Maitland on Sunday — who was slapped with a slew of charges, including two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and reckless grievous bodily harm in company.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court next month.

As police inquires are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.