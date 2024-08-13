Sunflower help for hidden disabilities

Port Stephens coaches and Newcastle Transport are among two regional bus operators across the state which will now support the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program.

The initiative aims to support people living with disabilities with no visible symptoms such as autism, MS, chronic pain and dementia by giving them a green and yellow lanyard they can use to signal if they need help while travelling.

Drivers will also be trained in ensuring passengers are able to safely board and disembark from the bus, and will be able to help them navigate stressful situations.

Minister for Disability Inclusion and member for Port Stephens Kate Washington says creating a welcoming and supportive public transport system means recognising and addressing the diverse needs of all passengers, including those with hidden disabilities.

She says, with one in five people having a disability and 80 percent of those having hidden disabilities, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program is a crucial step towards making public transport more inclusive and supportive for all.