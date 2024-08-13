University of Newcastle Health Education Research Building DA approved

University of Newcastle has been given the green light to begin refurbishments on the Health Education Research Building at Callaghan Campus following the development applications approval.

The investment for health students and staff boasts modern simulation labs, teaching spaces and the latest technology.

With the school of nursing and midwifery out-putting the highest number of nurses and midwives to hospitals and health institutions across the Hunter, new England and Central Coast regions, the facilities will equip students with essential skills and valuable tools for practical placements and transition into the workforce.

University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky, AO says the project is a pivotal investment in the learning experience for health studies students and staff, promising to enhance the future of the region’s healthcare industry.

“This refurbishment work will transform the learning experience for our students, equipping them with essential skills that will serve as valuable tools as they navigate practical placements and transition into the workforce,” Professor Zelinsky says.

“Simulation labs are controlled interactive spaces which replicate real-life patient care scenarios to allow our future nurses and midwives to hone their clinical skills and prepare for clinical settings.”

Construction is slated to begin in coming months with completion expected by mid 2025.

Image credit: EJE Architects