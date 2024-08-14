Design revealed for new Mental Health Rehabilitation facility in Maitland

Concept designs have been unveiled for a new Mental Health Rehabilitation facility in the Hunter.

The centre will be co-located at the Maitland Hospital Campus in Metford in a bid to provide specialised support for adults in a modern, purpose-built facility and offer a transitional model of mental health care, including general and forensic mental health services.

Early designs feature three inpatient wards with living, dining and outdoor therapy spaces, staff offices and amenities, reception and a range of nature walking paths.

Member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison says, the investment is long overdue.

“Maitland has long needed modern facilities and services to help people with mental health challenges.

“I am pleased the Maitland community will have an opportunity to provide input into how these services and facilities will be established and operate.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all the incredible advocates for mental health who have stood with me to advocate for better services for our community.”

The project is funded under the NSW Government’s $700 million state-wide Mental Health Infrastructure Program, an initiative designed to support the delivery of mental health care reform across the state.

Community information session are being held next Wednesday August 21st at 10am – 12pm and 3pm – 5pm. Locals can also provide feedback online.

Image: Hunter New England Health Service Developments.