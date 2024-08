Police are trying to track down a huge limousine missing from the Cessnock area.

They say the 2001 white Ford stretched vehicle was stolen from Cessnock between 76pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

It’s registration number is DE 87 ZM an there’s a dark Tours Limousines sticker on the back window.

If you see this vehicle or know where it’s hiding, call Cessnock Police Station