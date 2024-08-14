Iconic local company Sid Fogg’s Coaches sold

Well-known local company Sid Fogg’s Coaches has been sold.

The business has been bought by a New Zealand private bus and coach transport giant Entrada Travel Group as the previous owners prepare to enter retirement.

The Entrada Travel Group is owned by the Ritchie family who operate a fleet of around 1,600 vehicles in 42 depots. Andrew and Glen Ritchie have purchased the Newcastle brand under a the newly formed Sid Fogg’s Australia. Therefore, the iconic Sid Fogg’s name is expected to remain with the new owners planning to expand further the size and spread of the company’s operation.

In 2021, Ritchies was purchased by global investment firm KKR for around $500 million, however it’s understood the Ritchie family still hold a stake in the company.

Sid Fogg’s has been providing transport to locals for almost 70 years.

Image: Sig Fogg’s Facebook page.