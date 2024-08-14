Trail bike riders rip up Lake park

Rampaging trail bike riders have ripped up one of Lake Macquarie’s signature reserves.

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify those responsible for deliberate acts of vandalism at Green Point Reserve, Belmont over recent days.

On Tuesday and Wednesday last week, unregistered trail bikes caused a considerable amount of damage to turfed areas with the popular reserve, leaving Lake Macquarie City Council, and ratepayers, with a considerable repair bill.

Anyone with information that may help identify the people is asked to contact Crime Stoppers