Allegedly Unlicensed Driver Accused Of Taking Off After Hitting Teen Girl During Burnout At Greta

Charges have been laid over an alleged hit and run at Greta which left a teenage girl in hospital.

An investigation was launched after police were called to Maitland Hospital last Thursday night, where a 17-year-old girl had presented with serious lower body injuries, believed to have been sustained in a crash.

Following inquiries, a 20-year-old man was arrested at Greta yesterday afternoon and slapped with seven offences, including:

Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (manner dangerous)

Negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm

Fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm

Operate vehicle do driving wheels undergo sustained loss of traction

Never licensed person drive vehicle on road

Use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road

Use uninsured motor vehicle on road

It will be alleged in court the unlicensed driver was doing burnouts in an unregistered and uninsured Ford Falcon along Camp Road in Greta, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the teenage girl, who he then failed to stop and assist.

The man is being held in custody ahead of an appearance in Singleton Local Court today.