Charges over alleged Labor Party fundraiser menacing

A man’s to appear in Raymond Terrace court next month, charged with allegedly recklessly driving a speed boat near the Wangi Queen Ferry, which was on a Labor party fundraising voyage in Port Stephens last Sunday.

The captain of the speed boat will appear on September 24 over his alleged involvement in the anti-offshore wind protest at Lemon Tree Passage last weekend.

Police were told a power boat was used to create a large wake, affecting the other vessel which is more than a century-old.

The 46-year-old man was charged with using his boat in a reckless and menacing manner.