Major stuff up leaves several Hunter Liberals out of election nominations

The official ballot paper draws for the looming local government election were held this afternoon amid a nomination controversy sweeping the Liberal ranks.

The draw set the order in which mayoral and councillor candidates will appear on the ballot paper when voters hit the polling booths next month.

But in a major stuff-up by the Libs, a number of their candidates were not lodged with the NSW Electoral Commission by yesterday’s deadline, prompting calls by the party’s leader Mark Speakman, for State Director Richard Shields to resign.

It’s understood up to 47 endorsed Liberals have been affected in council areas across the state, including here in the Hunter, with local candidates left off the ballot in Newcastle, Maitland and Cessnock.

Maitland have been left with no Liberal Mayoral candidate or councillors for Ward 3 and 4, including Ben Mitchell (Ward 4) and Michael Cooper (Ward 3).

Maitland deputy mayor, Mitchell Griffin said in a statement he successful submitted a nomination as an independent just before the cut off period, but is disappointed in what has unfolded.

“As reported there has been issues across the state in relation to the nomination of Liberal candidates ahead of September’s Local Government Elections. These issues have stemmed from the Liberal head office in Sydney and not with hard working Liberals locally in Maitland,” Mr Griffin said.

“The decision to nominate as an independent was not easy, but necessary to ensure I can continue to serve my community.”

“Although I will be listed as an independent on the ballot, I want to ensure the community that I am still a member of the Liberal Party and was originally selected to run as an endorsed Liberal candidate.

“It is my preference to run as an endorsed Liberal, but sadly that is not possible at this election. I am very open and transparent about this and will not be hiding the fact that I am a Liberal member.”

Image: Supplied.