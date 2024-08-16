Investigations continuing into Port drug supply

A Port Stephens man is behind bars after being slapped with a slew of drug supply charges.

At around 11 o’clock Wednesday morning police attended a property on Wirreanda Road in Medowie as part of ongoing drug supply investigations.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man at the scene who was taken to Raymond Terrace police station.

There he was charged with 22 offences– including ten counts of supply of prohibited drugs greater than an indictable quantity, six counts of supplying prohibited drugs and three counts of driving a vehicle during disqualification period.

He was refused bail to front Raymond Terrace Court.

Police say inquires into the supply of illicit drugs in Port Stephens are continuing.