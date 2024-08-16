Police operation wraps up in Millfield near Cessnock

A police operation in Millfield this morning has wrapped up with an arrest.

At about 10.30am a 36-year-old man was arrested at a home on Wollombi Road, southeast of Cessnock.

Officers from Hunter Valley Police district arrived on scene at around 1.30am were the man had barricaded himself inside his house.

Police established a perimeter and locals were urged to avoid the area, with homes and stores evacuated and Millfield Public School was temporarily closed as a precaution.

The man was taken to Cessnock Police Station where he is currently assisting police with inquiries.

Roads have reopened and those are evacuated are free to return home.