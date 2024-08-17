Newcastle Museum Issues Call To Arms To Rugby League Fans

Knights CEO Philip Gardner, Director of Museum, Archive, Libraries and Learning Julie Baird, Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Knights captains Hannah Southwell & Kalyn Ponga, Danny Buderus and NewRL General Manager Adam Devcich at the announcement of Newcastle Museum’s landmark exhibition | Image supplied.

Signed Knights jerseys donated by skippers Kalyn Ponga and Hannah Southwell will be the crown jewels of an upcoming exhibition at Newcastle Museum.

Slated to open to the public in 2027, the landmark exhibit will celebrate the Knight’s 40th anniversary season and 120 years of rugby league in the Hunter.

Curators are hoping Novocastrians will provide some hidden gems and are putting the call out to rugby league fans, current and former players, officials and referees to donate any original objects that will help tell the story of the game in the region and detail the rich history of the Knights.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the exhibition will demonstrate why Newcastle is considered the heartland of rugby league.

“The Newcastle Rebels helped form the NSW Premiership in 1908 and our region has gone on to produce some of the greatest players of all time including Clive Churchill, Wally Prigg and Les Johns,” Cr Nelmes said.

“That list has only grown since the establishment of the Knights in 1988, and this exhibition will examine the role the club has played in shaping local identity through a period of significant change for Novocastrians.

“The men’s team winning grand finals in 1997 and 2001 led to a surge in civic pride with street parades and major celebrations, and that tradition has continued with our all-conquering Newcastle NRLW side winning back-to-back premierships in 2022 and 2023.

Knights CEO Philip Gardner said Newcastle has always been a rugby league town.

“Newcastle has one of the oldest competitions in Australia and the fans waited a long time to have a presence on the national stage,” Mr Gardner said.

“Since 1988 our members and fans have continued to demonstrate they’re among the most passionate in the competition and I’m sure they’ll want to contribute to this historic collection.”

Ponga has lived in Western Australia, Queensland and New Zealand but after signing with the Knights in 2017 now calls Newcastle home.

“It’s an honour to donate a jersey from my Dally-M winning season to a collection that will highlight the importance of the Knights to the community,” Ponga said.

“I love playing footy for our Novocastrian community. We don’t have fans, we have genuine supporters, who stick with us through the good times and the bad.”

Kotara Bears junior Hannah Southwell grew up following the Knights, watching the likes of the Johns brothers, Paul Harragon and Danny Buderus.

“I’m so proud to be a part of the history of this amazing club,” Southwell said.

“Newcastle is a town built on hard work and earning the respect of the people, it’s unique to all other places around the world.

“It’s not just about winning or losing, it’s about how you perform and giving it your all every time you represent the people of this region.”

Newcastle Rugby League General Manager Adam Devcich said the local competition is among the strongest in NSW.

“Newcastle has long been one of the great rugby league nurseries,” Mr Devcich said.

“This exhibition is a terrific opportunity to showcase the outstanding talent of generations past, such as the 2008 Newcastle Rugby League Team of the Century and the 1964 State Cup winning team.

“It can also show the strength of the current players, including the modern version of the Newcastle Rebels who have won the past two NSWRL men’s Country Championships.”

The exhibition will blend original objects and archival footage with stories of staff, players, and fans to place the story of the Knights in a broader celebration of Newcastle’s expansive history with rugby league.

City of Newcastle Director of Museum, Archive, Libraries and Learning Julie Baird said Newcastle Museum is looking to build a permanent Newcastle Knights collection that can facilitate a temporary exhibition and also commemorate the significant story of the history of rugby league in our city in perpetuity.

“The collection will help to expand our ability to tell the story of the Knights, ensuring future generations will be able to learn about the club’s impact for years to come,” Ms Baird said.

“Rugby league grew out of the working-class roots of our city and the sport is bound to our identity and history.

“This will be a major self-curated exhibition. It will require significant research, development, community engagement and object sourcing via loans and donations, and will also help to launch celebrations for Newcastle Museum’s 40th anniversary.”