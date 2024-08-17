One Man In Hospital, Another In Police Custody Following Alleged Assault In Newcastle Apartment

A 46-year-old man is recovering in hospital following an alleged assault in Newcastle.

Police were called to an apartment on Nobbys Road just after 2 o’clock on Friday afternoon following a concern for welfare report.

When officers arrived arrived they had to bust their way into the apartment before intervening in an alleged assault.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station for questioning.

Meantime, the older man was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics for cuts to his head and was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood no charges had yet been laid at the time of publication.