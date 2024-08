The Knights will take on the Cronulla Sharks in a round 24 clash at Pointsbet Stadium this afternoon.

Coach Adam O’Brien has reduced his squad to 19 for the match with outside-back Kyle McCarthy getting the call up to make his NRL debut in the centres

He will replace Dylan Lucas to become Knight #352.

McCarthy is a product of the Knights pathways program, having had strong seasons in the NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup competitions.

Tom Cant and Will Pryce remain on the extended bench today.