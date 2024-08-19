Lake popular for movers

Lake Macquarie has become one of the most popular destinations in Australia for people moving from the city to regional areas.

Regional Australia Institute says Australia has entered a new era of internal migration according to the newly released Regional Movers Index (RMI), with data indicating the nation’s love of regional living is becoming a sustained population trend.

CEO Liz Ritchie said data shows that, during the June 2024 quarter, 27 per cent more people moved from cities to regions than in the opposite direction, building on the pattern seen in previous RMI releases.

The latest report also shows the emergence of new regional hotspots, with Lake Macquarie one of Australia’s most popular destinations for movers, securing an almost 5 per cent share of net internal migration over the past year.

Image: Lake Macquarie Council.