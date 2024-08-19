Motorbike Rider Seen With Jerry Can Moments Before Warners Bay Business Engulfed In Flames

Police are trying to track down a motorbike rider wanted for questioning over a suspicious fire at Warners Bay on Sunday night.

Around 10.30pm, firefighters were called to a business on The Esplanade to reports of a blaze, which completely gutted the property before it could be extinguished.

The scene was then handed over to investigators from Lake Macquarie Police District, who began working to piece together the chain of events.

Early inquiries have now revealed a motorcyclist was spotted riding around the area, before entering the building with a jerry can and was then seen running from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.