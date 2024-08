A shark sighting has prompted the closure of several Newcastle Beaches today.

Lifeguards raised the alarm around 9 o’clock this morning, evacuating swimmers and surfers from the water at Merewether, Dixon and Bar, following reports a shark up to two-metres in length was spotted in the area.

All three beaches are expected to remain shut for the rest of the day.

It’s the latest in a string of recent sightings along the stretch of coastline.