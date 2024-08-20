Newcastle car theft sparks crime spree

The theft of a Porsche from Newcastle has sparked a massive police operation in northern NSW.

Police say the black SUV was stolen from a Newcastle address last Saturday.

It was later used in a series of robberies, further car thefts and police chases around the Moree and northern NSW areas on Sunday and Monday.

Arrests were made in South Tamworth, where the alleged driver of the Porsche – a 17-year-old youth – was charged.

In all, three SUVs, a Ford Mustang and an Audi were stolen during the three-day spree.