The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has crunched the numbers for last months rescues

After crunching the numbers, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter found their choppers flew out to more than 100 missions across the state last month.

The chopper conducted a total of 101 missions in July across all three of their bases, including 38 locally at Belmont, 33 in Tamworth and 30 up North in Lismore.

Of the total tasks, 44 were pre-hospital emergencies, 53 were inter-hospital transfers and four were search and rescue missions.

The Westpac chopper has been providing 24/7 emergency services to more than 1.5 million people for more than 45 years.

Image: Supplied.