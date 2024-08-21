DV arrests sought

Police across the Hunter have released a number of images online — targeting wanted domestic violence offenders.

Newcastle City, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens Hunter police have posted fifteen appeals for information this week on their social media pages of people wanted for outstanding arrest warrants for domestic and family violence offences.

It’s part of a state-wide police probe Operation Amarok Seven.

Previously Operation Amarok has lead to more than 1000 charges in a four-day blitz in May.

As police inquiries continue — anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.