Police are appealing for public help to locate a teenage girl missing from Port Stephens.

14-year-old Jasmine Anderson was last seen at a bus stop on Gan Gan Road, Anna Bay, about 11.30am on Sunday.

Police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.

Jasmine is described as Caucasian , about 165cm tall, of thin build and with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is known to frequent the Newcastle Interchange, Dora Creek and Nowra areas.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call Port Stephens Hunter Police or Crime Stoppers.