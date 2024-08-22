Cessnock inmate charged for alleged role in drug supply syndicate

An inmate has been charged at a prison in the Hunter for his alleged role in a drug supply ring.

In April 2023, detectives launched an investigation into drug supply using run or dial-a-dealer phones across Sydney, during which they found a syndicate operating in a correctional centre in Cessnock.

Inquiries lead to the arrest of a 35-year-old man at a gaol in Cessnock yesterday.

Detectives will allege in court the man received drugs during contact visits and sold them in the prison, with an estimated street value of the amount supplied sitting at $24,000.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with participate criminal group contribute criminal activity and two counts of supply prohibited drug.

The man appeared before Newcastle Local Court yesterday, bail was formally refused and the case was adjourned to September 4.

The local inmate now joins six others who remain before the court after being arrested this year including two men and two women earlier this month and two men earlier this year.

As Strike Force Wessex continues, anyone with with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.