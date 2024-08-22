Councillors Set To Ask NSW Government To Acquire Former Gasworks Site For New Basketball Stadium

Newcastle Labor Councillors Peta Winney-Baartz, Margaret Wood, Nuatali Nelmes & Declan Clausen at the former Hamilton North gasworks site | Image Supplied.

There has been a new twist in the saga surrounding plans to wipe out several community sports fields as part of a major re-development of Broadmeadow.

A proposal to build a new 12 court basketball stadium on the site of Wallarah and Blackley Ovals at New Lambton has drawn considerable backlash from local users, reaching a fever-pitch earlier this month when residents, sporting clubs and members of the Lambton High School community rallied against the plan.

Now, Newcastle Labor Councillors are urging the NSW Government to consider acquiring a 7.4ha parcel of land at Hamilton North to house the new stadium, along with a PCYC and tennis courts which will be impacted by the Hunter Park project which will see the construction of up to 20,000 new homes in the Broadmeadow Precinct.

The Clyde Street site was previously the Hamilton North Gasworks facility, but has been remediated to commercial-industrial standard. It is currently owned by gas company Jemena, but is reportedly set to be sold.

The Labor contingent believe this development has expanded the options available to the State Government, providing a pathway to keep the basketball facility within the Broadmeadow Precinct, while avoiding impacts to Wallarah and Blackley Ovals.

“We know that a new facility would be welcomed by players from young kids to adults, and both amateurs and professionals. We also recognise the impact of the proposed relocation to Wallarah Oval, and have been working with the NSW Government on possible alternatives” Cr Peta Winney-Baartz said.

“Unfortunately the exploration of other options, such as the former Astra St landfill facility, have proven unsuccessful. We’ve also received confirmation from the NSW Government that the facility cannot be located directly within the Sports and Entertainment Precinct.”

“Given [the former gasworks] impending sale, it would make sense for this land to be returned to Government ownership, to enable complementary community use as part of the Broadmeadow redevelopment.”

A proposal to write to the NSW Government and ask for the site to be bought or compulsorily acquired to unlock this potential solution will be put forward in a notice of motion at next week’s Council meeting.