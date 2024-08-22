Missile factory for Williamtown

The federal government has today announced a missile factory will be built at the Williamtown air defence development site.

Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery Pat Conroy has announced a 200 million dollar factory in partnership with Norwegian firm Kongsberg.

Kongsberg’s naval strike missile and air-launched joint strike missile at the Williamtown plant will be constructed in a development which will employ 500 people during construction and 100 once it’s operational.

The joint strike missile– which can be fitted to the F-35A aircraft – and naval strike missile are modern anti-ship cruise missiles designed to defeat highly capable enemy warships and both can also be deployed against land-based targets.

Mr Conroy says its about investing in our advanced, high-tech manufacturing industry and developing our sovereign defence industrial base in areas which have been identified as strategic priorities.