Another Hunter solar farm gets approval

The state government has approved a huge solar farm in the Upper Hunter that will generate enough electricity to power about 191,000 homes each year.

It says the $880 million project, 28 kilometres south-west of Merriwa, will reduce greenhouse gases across NSW, eliminating about 733,000 tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide helping NSW move towards its net zero emission targets.

The Goulburn River Solar Farm includes a battery energy storage system (BESS) that will store solar energy for dispatch to the grid outside of daylight hours and during peak demand, increasing grid stability and energy security to local communities.

The project will generate 350 construction jobs and support the local regional economy by preferencing local workers and businesses in construction and operation.

Minister for Hunter Yasmin Catley says project injects a major capital investment within the Upper Hunter region, bringing a major boost to local jobs.

She says today’s announcement further shores up the region as a renewable energy powerhouse, that will power communities for decades to come.