Fire and Rescue crews extinguish garbage truck fire in Charlestown

Roads were closed and nearby residents were evacuated after a garbage truck caught alight in Charlestown this morning.

Just before 8 o’clock NSW Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a blaze in a loading dock on Hopetoun Street after a truck hopper burst into flames during an industrial bin run.

28 firefighters and seven FRNSW trucks, including hazmat units, made their way to the scene and worked to extinguish the inferno as it intensified.

As smoke billowed up from the truck, emergency services evacuated nearby buildings and the adjacent medical centre as a precaution, locals have since been allowed to return to the building and no one has been injured.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.