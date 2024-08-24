Shocks continue in Upper Hunter

The Denman area has continued to be rocked by earthquake aftershocks this morning.

There have been five significant tremors since midnight ranging in magnitude form 2.5 to 3.2.

The latest happened just after 9am.

The initial quake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale happened just after midday yesterday.

There were no reports of serious injury, although buildings were affected and power cut to Upper Hunter communities.

Meanwhile, the Solutions for Climate Australia group says tremor raises serious questions about the Liberal National Coalition’s plans for nuclear reactors in regions across Australia that are prone to earthquakes.

It says the earthquake’s epicentre was very close to the Liddell power station where the Coalition aims to build at least one nuclear reactor.