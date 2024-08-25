The Gladstone Hotel in Stockton has been sold

A historic and somewhat controversial pub in Stockton has been sold.

The heritage-listed Gladstone Hotel hit the market with Dowling Commercial in March after it closed suddenly without explanation earlier this year.

The iconic local pub fell into controversy when the State’s liquor and gaming regulator came down hard on the former licensee earlier this year after a drunk man was overserved in 2021.

The former licensee was subsequently banned from holding a liquor licence for two years.

The sale went through last week. The price and new owner have not been disclosed.

Image: Google street view.