Work is set to kick start on the next stage of the Muswellbrook Hospital Redevelopment

The next stage of the multi-million renovations at Muswellbrook Hospital is set to kick off with a builder appointed to the project.

$45 million is being funnelled into stage three of the redevelopment from the NSW government in a bid to bolster healthcare in the Upper Hunter.

Boasting a new operating theatre suite, Central Sterilising Department and relocation of community health clinical spaces into the existing hospital, the design will complement the initial two stages and deliver support to patients, staff and the community.

With Richards Crooke Construction on board, work is slated to be finished in 2027.

Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park says, the development is a welcome boost to the regional healthcare system.

“The Muswellbrook Hospital Stage 3 Redevelopment will deliver a range of modern and enhanced healthcare services, conveniently located in the hospital’s main building,” Mr Park says.

“We are looking forward to seeing the next stage of this important project begin to take shape in the coming months.”

“We are delivering health infrastructure for communities, across NSW, focusing on parts of the state that need it.”

Labor Spokesperson for the Upper Hunter, Emily Suvaal MLC says, she knows first-hand the importance of future upgrades to Muswellbrook Hospital are for locals.

“I’m so pleased to see the progress on this crucial redevelopment of Muswellbrook Hospital and the impact it will have on delivering quality healthcare to the area.”

“As a nurse, I know first-hand how important these upgrades are to improving accessibility of specialised care and treatment and improving overall health outcomes of the community.”

“These improvements will make a massive difference in supporting our dedicated health staff by providing them with the equipment and facilities they need.”

Image: Hunter New England Health Facebook.