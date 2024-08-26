Boost for Lake Mac search and rescue

A new replacement vessel for Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie has undergone a successful sea trial at Yamba on the state’s Northern Rivers.

Marine Rescue NSW Fleet Manager Kelvin Parkin said the new Lake Macquarie 31 is an 8.5 metre Naiad built by Yamba Welding and Engineering.

He says it will enhance search and rescue response at Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie which is the busiest of our 46 units across New South Wales,” he said.

It features an axe head bow capable of heavy bar crossings, a full Raymarine suite of navigation equipment, FLIR (forward looking infrared camera) radar and sonar.

Lake Macquarie 31 will be transported to Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie by truck and is expected to be delivered to the unit by the end of the month.