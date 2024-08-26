Firefighters Rescue Resident From Balcony Of Burning Building At Rutherford

A person was rescued from a burning building in Rutherford today.

Emergency services rushed to Alexandra Avenue around 11 o’clock this morning to reports of a blaze, with smoke seen billowing up from the second story of the multi-level unit block.

When they arrived, NSW Fire & Rescue crews spotted the person cornered on a balcony and sprang into action to safely retrieve them.

The rest of the building was cleared in a search.a

It took thirty firefighters to battle the inferno, which was contained to a bedroom by 11.30 and then fully extinguished a short time later.

The bedroom was completely destroyed, however the rest only sustained smoke damage.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics assessed three people at the scene and transported one suffering from suspected smoke inhalation to Maitland Hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined with an investigation now underway to discover what could have sparked it, however at this stage the incident is not being treated as suspicious.