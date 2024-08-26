NSW Police launch new platform BluLink

NSW Police have launched a new platform which could change the way Hunter locals report emergencies.

The state-wide rollout of BluLink will allow users to provide police with GPS coordinates, live video streaming, digital media uploads and text messages through a link sent to them from Triple Zero dispatchers.

With about 1,500 emergency calls for assistance every day, the platform will bolster police operations, helping officers confirm the exact location of an emergency, assist in the dispatch of appropriate resources and potentially support further investigations.

The platform is not an app and does not require any pre-download, only for members of the public to click on a link sent to their smart phone when Triple Zero is dialled.

The initial trial saw more than 700 live videos streamed, 8,000 digital media files uploaded and 100 high risk missing persons located.