A man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl in Lake Macquarie

A man is behind bars today after allegedly kidnapping a 16 year old girl, holding her against her will at a property in Lake Macquarie.

Last Friday afternoon the teenage girl was allegedly threatened by a man with a firearm and forced into the boot of a sedan on Martinsville Road, Martinsville at around 3.45pm.

She was then taken to a house on Freemans Drive, Cooranbong where the 69-year-old man allegedly held her overnight.

At about 11 o’clock the following morning the girl was taken to a church in Cooranbong where she was able to alert police.

The man was arrested a short time later and slapped with a slew of charges including taking a person with intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing a loaded firearm.

He appeared before Newcastle Local Court yesterday and refused bail to front the same court on October 23.