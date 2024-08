With the snake season starting, there’s been a reminder about exercising caution in the bush and rural area.

About lunchtime yesterday, a man suffered a brown snake bit to his lower leg at Singleton Heights.

The Westpac rescue helicopter was sent to the scene where he was stabilised by paramedics.

The man was flown to the John Hunter Hospital and then transferred to the Mater hospital at Waratah in a stable condition.

Image: Stephen Mahony @ Australian Museum