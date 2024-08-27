Work To Transform Georgetown’s Village Centre Kicks Off

Corrin Dedman & Chelsea Fleming from Koko Hairdressing and Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes with council work crews as construction begins | Image supplied.

Parts of Georgetown are set to undergo a major transformation over the coming months.

Ground was broken today on a multi-million dollar project, following Newcastle Council’s approval of a draft Public Domain Plain back in April, outlining a pipeline of future upgrades designed to enhance safety, accessibility and amenity of the village shopping precinct.

The first phase of works will upgrade speed control devices and introduce additional entry infrastructure to reduce driver speeds and support the existing 40km/hour zone, while the existing bus stop will be improved to allow better access to transport for commuters with accessibility needs.

The following stages will make it easier to safely navigate the precinct by foot or on wheels, with wider footpaths, new pedestrian refuges on busy Georgetown Road, and changes designed to allow safer cycle access between Asher and Parkview Streets.

A new electric vehicle charging station will be installed, while drainage and underground utility improvements will be completed in the coming months to prepare the precinct for the broader works.

Local businesses are also set to receive a refresh under previously announced council plans to partner with businesses to beautify shop fronts, increase the number of street trees and build a new public plaza at the intersection of Moate Street and Georgetown Road.

Corrin Dedman, owner of Koko Hairdressing, said the upgrades would allow the neighbourhood to keep pace with its growing popularity.

“We’re excited for the new plaza and upgrades to the streetscape,” Ms Dedman said.

“Georgetown is a growing area and these improvements will be great for locals and our salon visitors.”

That was echoed by Adrian Taricani, from On Point Natural Medicine, who said it would lift the neighbourhood.

“The upgrade is an exciting time for the Georgetown community and everyone who comes here. We’re especially excited for the added greenery and the improved street appeal,” Mr Taricani said.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the Local Centre improvements are a win for residents and businesses.

“Georgetown is a historic village with a lovely character that deserves to be celebrated and preserved,” Cr Nelmes said.

“We are committed to creating an attractive, leafy, thriving village centre through this project. Georgetown will be our ninth precinct upgraded as part of our Local Centres program, which has already seen more than $20 million invested into our community and small business areas.”