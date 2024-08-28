Police Investigate Fiery Crash At Williamtown As Major Road Remains Closed

An investigation has been launched and a major road remains closed after a fiery crash at Williamtown earlier today.

Emergency services initially responded to reports of a vehicle well-alight on Nelson Bay Road, near Newcastle Airport around 4.30am.

When they arrived they found a small hatchback had ignited after crashing into a power pole, but the driver had allegedly fled the scene.

Once the flames were extinguished by firefighters, officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were called in.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are now underway with officers working to locate the alleged driver.

Damage to the power pole caused by the collision cut electricity to ten nearby homes. Crews from Ausgrid are on site carrying out repairs.

The fiery crash also prompted major traffic headaches for motorists trying to get from Port Stephens to Newcastle during peak hour.

Motorists are being warned about ongoing delays, with Nelson Bay Road expected to remain closed southbound for several more hours.

A diversion is in place via Cabbage Tree Road and Tomago Road between the Pacific Highway and Newcastle Airport.

Anyone with information about the crash is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.