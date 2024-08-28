Popular Newcastle Ramen Spot Allegedly Targeted In Brazen Daylight Robbery

Police are trying to track down a man wanted for questioning after a popular ramen restaurant in Newcastle was targeted in a brazen daylight robbery.

Investigators have been told that around 3.20 on Tuesday afternoon a male entered the King Street premises and stole cash from the till, before fleeing the scene.

The entire incident was caught on the restaurant’s security cameras with the business releasing the CCTV in a bid to help authorities identify the alleged offender.

As inquiries continue anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.