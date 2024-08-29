Family Issue Heartfelt Plea For Answers About Suspicious Death Of Man Found In Muswellbrook Creek

Malcolm Bridge’s family are searching for answers | Image: NSW Police

The family of a man whose body was found in a Muswellbrook waterway under suspicious circumstances have today made a desperate plea for information.

58-year-old Malcolm Bridge’s remains were recovered from Muscle Creek by police on March 30 last year, and Strike Force Bocks was established to investigate.

Despite his body being located in the water, forensics found no indication Mr Bridge had drowned, however did discover injuries to his face and hands.

Malcolm had stayed at a motel on Maitland Road on March 27th and was in contact with people up until the 29th when he planned to “sleep rough” under a railway overpass.

Detectives now believe he may have been involved in a dispute with some locals in the days leading up to his death and are seeking details around Mr Bridge’s movements over the three day period leading up to the discovery of his body in the creek.

Hunter Valley Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Rod Blackman, said local detectives will leave no stone unturned in the search for answers.

“We are hoping this appeal might spark the memory of someone who might have spoken to Malcolm or seen him in the period before his death,” Det C/Insp Blackman said.

“The past 18 months have been extremely challenging for Malcolm’s family and it’s time for those with information to come forward.”

Malcolm’s sister, Kathleen Howard, said their family needed answers to gain some sense of closure.

“It would just mean the world to us to know that the person – or people – responsible are brought to justice, not only for Malcolm but for his kids, his grand children and his family,” said Kathleen.

“There are people out there that know what happened to Malcolm, and his last moments”

“We are asking anybody that knows anything – doesn’t matter whether its small – to please go and see the Muswellbrook police.”

Anyone with information that might assist Strike Force Bocks investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.