Nikita gets two belts

Hunter boxing fans are celebrating after Nikita Tszyu picked up his 10th straight win after defeating Koen Mazoudier by TKO last night.

The super welterweight bout wrapped up in the ninth round after a devastating left hook from Tszyu rocked his opponent, with the match stopped shortly after.

He’s now claimed the WBO Intercontinental and IBF Australasian Super Welterweight titles.

His next fight is expected to be against former lightweight champion Michael Zerafa.

Manager and Novocastrian Glen Jennings, who also manages brother Tim, previously oversaw the 26-year-old’s father and boxing great Kosta’s decorated career.