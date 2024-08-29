Police Investigate Newcastle Pub Assault

Police are trying to track down a man wanted for questioning about an alleged assault at a Newcastle hotel over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Crown & Anchor on Hunter Street around 11 o’clock last Saturday night, following reports of an altercation between two men.

They were told a man had punched another male pub-goer – who was not known to him – before leaving the scene.

Thankfully the victim did not require medical attention.

As an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident get underway, CCTV images have been released of a man police believe could assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.