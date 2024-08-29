Two Hunter men are facing court as detectives investigate bikie firearm sales

Two Hunter men have been charged as Raptor Squad detectives investigate the sale of firearms by alleged outlaw motorcycle gang members.

Yesterday morning police arrested a 30-year-old man, allegedly a member of the Fink bikie gang, at a home on Greville Street in Beresfield at about 8 o’clock.

A short time later officers searched a home on View Street, East Branxton, during which detectives located and seized a Glock firearm, a taser, baton, knuckle dusters, ecstasy tablets, six vials of steroids and more than $2,000 cash.

A 19-year-old man was then arrested after allegedly attempting to flee and hide from police in the home.

Both men were refused bail and slapped with a raft of charges.

The 30-year-old was charged with three counts of supply firearm not inspect prescribed documents, three counts of supply firearm not inspect prescribed documents, three counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of possess/attempt to, prescribed restricted substance, two counts of supply firearm to person unauthorised to possess it and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime less than $5000.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old was charged with three counts of possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, three counts of possess/attempt to, anabolic or androgenic steroidal agent, acquire firearm no licence/permit not pistol/prohibited firearm, possess unauthorised pistol, supply prohibited drug and deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000.

The older man faced Maitland Local Court yesterday and the younger appeared before Cessnock Local Court today.

Police will allege in court the older man sold multiple firearms including rifles and shotguns, and that the younger man purchased one of these firearms recently.

As the probe continues anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 33 000.

Image: Supplied by NSW Police.